How to Watch Apple's iPhone 8 Event

The tech press has converged on Cupertino today for a glimpse of Apple's latest iPhones—and it's brand-new "spaceship campus."

Today's press event, which kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, is the first to be held in the new Steve Jobs Theater. According to Wired, which toured the facility earlier this year, the 1,000-seat venue "features a 20-foot tall, 165-foot-diameter glass cylinder topped with a metallic carbon-fiber roof."

For those who didn't snag an invite, Apple will live stream on its own gadgets and Windows 10. To watch, you'll need an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later, a Mac with Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later, or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. You can also watch on a second- or third-gen Apple TV with software 6.2 or later or a fourth-gen Apple TV.

Today, we'll likely see the launch of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and a high-end iPhone X. Also keep an eye out for a 4K Apple TV, and updated Apple Watch, and perhaps a few other surprises.

