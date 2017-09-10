Hurricane Irma apps that can track the storm

Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 4 storm, slammed into the Florida Keys on Sunday morning.

With such a dangerous hurricane hitting the state, people can refer to several digital apps and online features for resources and other information.

Hurricane App by the American Red Cross

“Monitor hurricane conditions in your local area, throughout the storm track, and let others know you are safe even if the power is out,” the American Red Cross says online.

This app from the non-profit organization lets people locate American Red Cross shelters and offers information on how to put together emergency supplies, according to its Google Play page.

“Safe and Well”

The non-profit organization also has a safety check website where people can sign themselves up.

“The American Red Cross Safe and Well Website is a way for people affected by a disaster to enter information regarding their welfare so family and friends can check their status,” it says.

You can enter a person’s name along with either a phone number or an address to look for updates on the website.

NOAA Radar US

Need to keep an eye on Irma’s path?

Storm watchers can use this app made by Shuksan Software to keep track of forecasts, radar images and warnings about dangers including tornadoes and flash floods, its page in the App store reveals.

FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has an app that it says can provide information including National Weather Center updates, safety tips and how to speak with the federal agency.

GasBuddy

This website, which also has an app, lets drivers search for and compare gas prices. Users can search to see if gas stations in their area have fuel and power, as well.

Waze

On the road? Users can check for accidents and traffic through Waze, a crowd-sourced app.

“Join other drivers in your area who share real-time traffic and road info, saving everyone time and gas money on their daily commute,” Waze says online.

Zello

This app acts like a walkie talkie, its website announces, which notes that it needs a web connection to work. People can use the app to set up or subscribe to already-existing “channels” for communication.

“While Zello has been helpful in Harvey relief efforts, it is not a hurricane rescue tool and is only as useful as the people who use it, and as reliable as the data network available,” the Zello website warns.

Firechat

“FireChat works even without an Internet connection or cellular phone coverage,” its Google Play page says, claiming that for it work, there have to be “a few people around you using FireChat.”