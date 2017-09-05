iPhone 8 could move Siri button to new location

Chances are at least one version of the next iPhone won't have a home button. If that's the case, how do you invoke Siri?

Not everyone wants their device listening for "Hey Siri" all the time. iOS developer Guilherme Rambo suggests that Siri may now live on the home button, MacRumors reports.

Which source code Rambo has been combing through isn't clear, though there were many leaks about the new iPhone when developers started digging through the HomePod speaker's source code earlier this year. iOS 11 is currently in beta, and tvOS 11 is in beta for developers.

The new iPhone is rumored not to have a home button at all and instead feature an edge-to-edge display with a special area for gestures. That leaves the sleep/wake button as one of the few physical buttons on the phone, besides the volume.

In some iPhone 8 rumors and leaks, the power button appears longer than it has on previous iPhones. It's possible that it will be able to detect where on the switch you're pressing, or that it can even toggle up and down, but that's all speculation. Otherwise, it isn't clear how the phone will know when you want to activate Siri and when you want to turn your iPhone off.

We'll get answers on Sept. 12, when Apple holds its big iPhone 8 event. We're expecting to see three new iPhones, including a premium device that may cost up to $999, as well as an Apple Watch 3 with LTE support. Keep it locked to Tom's Guide for your news about the new devices.