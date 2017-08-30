Following in the footsteps of fellow white supremacist site DailyStormer, Stormfront has been shut down by its domain provider, TechCrunch reports. Stormfront, the oldest neo-Nazi site on the internet, has been registered at Network Solutions since 1995.

But Network Solutions took the site offline after the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights Under Law argued Stormfront was violating its terms of service by promoting "racially motivated violence and hate," the group's executive director says.

According to Engadget, Network Solutions has a policy that prohibits sites that "display bigotry, discrimination, or hatred." Stormfront has been offline since Friday, Business Insider reports.

Former Ku Klux Klan chief and Stormfront founder Don Black says he can't access the site or transfer the domain to another provider. That means any future version of Stormfront will likely have to restart from the ground up.

Black claims Network Solutions has "taken it upon themselves to censor anybody they want." He says his site was shut down for being "politically incorrect" and he's instructed his lawyers to "go after these idiots." Network Solutions hasn't commented.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has referred to Stormfront as the "murder capital of the Internet." Through 2014, more than 100 murders had been attributed to Stormfront users, and the site had an unusually high number of mass murderers posting on it.

For example, Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in Norway, was active on the site.

This article originally appeared on Newser: Web's Oldest Neo-Nazi Site Taken Offline