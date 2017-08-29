Amazon Alexa gets multi-room music playback

Do you have multiple Amazon Echo devices and a desire to rock the house? We have some good news.

Amazon on Tuesday launched a feature that lets you control and sync your music across multiple Echo devices. This means you can now pump the jams from one Echo device, or a group of them, using simple voice controls.

At this point, the feature works with Amazon Music, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and Pandora. Support for Spotify and SiriusXM is "coming soon," Amazon says.

To try it out, use Amazon's Alexa app to create a group with two or more Echo devices. Give your group a name, like "downstairs," for instance. That way, once you get it all set up, you can simply say "Alexa, play Justin Bieber downstairs" to start blasting "Desposito" throughout your whole first level.

This new multi-room music feature is available now for users in the US, UK, and Germany on Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show devices. In the future, users will be able to take advantage of this feature on other connected speakers as well, Amazon says.

To enable that capability, Amazon today announced new tools that will let developers bring multi-room music control to their speakers. So, if you have three Echo devices and two other Alexa-connected speakers from a different brand, for instance, you'll eventually be able to synchronize music across all five devices. The tools will be available to developers "early next year."

Meanwhile, Alexa recently expanded to Sony's 2017 lineup of 4K HDR televisions with Android TV and Amazon's own media streamers. Thanks to those integrations, you can ask Alexa to turn on the TV, raise or lower the volume, play, pause, stop, fast forward, switch inputs, and change channels.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.