SNES Classic Edition pre-orders start later this month

Pre-orders for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition will officially kick off later this month, Nintendo announced today.

"We appreciate the incredible anticipation that exists for the … Super NES Classic Edition … and can confirm that it will be made available for pre-order by various retailers late this month," the company wrote in a Facebook post.



Pre-ordering is obviously a good idea if you have your heart set on getting one, but Nintendo said there should be a lot to go around when the system launches this fall. "A significant amount of additional systems will be shipped to stores for launch day, and throughout the balance of the calendar year," Nintendo wrote.

The announcement comes after Walmart prematurely launched pre-orders for the SNES Classic, only to cancel those orders a few days later. Walmart reportedly blamed the error on a "technical glitch."

Unveiled in June, the SNES Classic is a reinvented miniature version of the classic 1990's video game console. It's slated to arrive on Sept. 29 for $80; those who nab one will get the console itself, along with two wired SNES controllers and a collection of 21 games loaded onto the system for free. The titles include original SNES classics like Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda, and Star Fox, as well as a brand new and long-anticipated Star Fox 2. Check out Nintendo's website for a complete list.

If history is any indication, the SNES Classic will be in high demand. The NES Classic was nearly impossible to get before Nintendo stopped selling it earlier this year.

