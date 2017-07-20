A Kingsman meets Archer in hilarious new Comic-Con parody video

If you ever wondered what would happen if the Kingsman movies crossed over with the animated sitcomArcher, 20th Century Fox has released a parody videoshowing just that. The amusing spoof was unveiled during Comic Con International in San Diego 2017, and it offers a "#TBT to that time Archer met Kingsman," according to its title.

LikeArcher, the video is animated, meaning we get to see a cartoon version of Gary "Eggsy" Unwin (voiced by Taron Egerton) gotearing through London. The spoof opens with him jumping across buildings, hopping over restaurant patrons who are enjoying a sidewalk lunch, and even pushing an elderly woman out of the path of a bus. When he finally gets to the suit shop that serves as a front for the Kingsman secret agents, he finds another challenge: Sterling Archer (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin).

The American operative introduces himself as "world's greatest spy," which Eggsy takes issue with, and the dislike only mounts when the British agent realizes that Archer has gotten into Kingsman's weapons stash. Clueless as Archer may seem, he managed to find the group's secret room.This doesn't go over well and it leads to guns being pulled before they find a more "gentlemanly" way to resolve their differences: A drink-off.

As fun as this all is, 20th Century Fox didn't just create the video to entertain. The parody also plugs the upcoming Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which is slated to hit theaters this fall. The nod comes when Archer pulls a foolish move, leading Eggsy to note, "So this is what passes for the 'world's greatest spy' in America. I may need to go there and teach them a lesson." He does, in fact, end up stateside inThe Golden Circle.

A sequel to 2014's Kingsman: The Secret Service, the upcoming flick follows the secret agents as they team up with an American spy organization to take down an enemy that is threatening the entire world. The film stars Egerton, Halle Berry, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, Elton John, and more.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is due out September 22.