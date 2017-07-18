'Peculiar' signals emerge from nearby star and scientists are baffled by what it could be

Scientists in Puerto Rico at the Arecibo Observatory have uncovered "some very peculiar" radio signals from a nearby star just 11-light years away from Earth.

Known as Ross 128, the star has been emitting strange radio signals, although nearby stars, including Gliese 436, Wolf 359, HD 95735, BD +202465, V* RY Sex, and K2-18 (all of which were also observed), did not emit any signals.

In a blog post, Dr. Abel Mendez, said the results were puzzling, but noted there were likely three possible explanations: Type II solar flares; emissions from another object in the field of view; a burst from a high orbit satellite.

Mendez added that the three different possible explanations had their own problems.

"For example, Type II solar flares occur at much lower frequencies and the dispersion suggests a much farther source or a dense electron field (e.g. the stellar atmosphere?). Also, there are no many nearby objects in the field of view of Ross 128 and we have never seen satellites emit bursts like that, which were common in our other star observations."

He did mention aliens, but did not put a high probability on it. "In case you are wondering, the recurrent aliens hypothesis is at the bottom of many other better explanations," Mendez wrote.

The scientists carried out additional observations on July 16, with Mendez confirming on Twitter they were a success, but alas, no aliens.

Findings will be presented later in the week.