Amazon offers Prime members more discounted phones

Amazon expanded its lineup of discounted Android phones available exclusively to Prime members on Tuesday, adding the Nokia 6, the Moto E4, and three new Alcatel handsets.

Prime members will get a $50 discount on three phones, bringing the Nokia 6 down to $180, the Alcatel A50 to $100, and the Alcatel A30 Plus to $80. The Alcatel Idol 5S gets an $80 discount, bringing its price for Prime members to $200, while the recently-announced Moto E4 is $30 off, for discounted price of $100.

In exchange for the price reductions, Prime members who opt for one of these phones will have to deal with personalized offers and ads displayed on the lock screen, a tactic Amazon also uses to reduce the price of its Kindle e-readers. Despite this nuisance, Amazon says the one-year old program is popular: Prime exclusive phones have consistently ranked among the top five best-selling unlocked Android smartphones on Amazon.

At these prices, you won't get performance to rival the latest and greatest Android handsets such as the Google Pixel or the Samsung Galaxy S8. You can, however, be among the first Americans to buy what could be very promising budget phones. The 5.5-inch Nokia 6 is the first new Nokia model to be sold in the US since Finnish conglomerate HMD Global took over the brand. It will be available exclusively on Amazon in matte black and silver starting in July, with blue and copper versions coming later this summer.

The Moto E4 is also a newcomer to the US. Despite having a mediocre camera and limited internal storage, it won a PCMag Editors' Choice award for features that you won't normally find in its price range, like a fingerprint sensor and dual-band Wi-Fi.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.