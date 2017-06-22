These dolls with artificial intelligence can read your child's emotions

Talking dolls are so yesterday.

Researchers are working on a new doll that can recognize eight emotions – like surprise and happiness – thanks to a chip and battery that give it artificial intelligence qualities, according to New Scientist.

“In the near future, we will see a myriad of eyes everywhere that will not just be watching us, but trying to help us,” said project leader Oscar Deniz at the University of Castilla-La Mancha in Ciudad Real, Spain.

The chip Deniz is producing is relatively cheap at about $130 and doesn’t require the internet to work. His doll would use a camera rather than a microphone to process data.

Interactive smart dolls with response capabilities already exist – but with privacy concerns.

My Friend Cayla sends children’s requests to the internet’s cloud first in order to generate a response.

And the Hello Barbie doll has passed children’s words onto third-party servers for storage and processing, New Scientist reported.