Nintendo Switch consoles will soon be available to buy at GameStop

As exciting as the Nintendo E3 2017 Spotlight showcase was, it was somewhat undercut by the fact that thousands of consumers still haven't been able to get their hands on a Switch console. Supply of Switch consoles has been severely constrained since launch back in March, but consumers are going to have another chance to grab one this week as GameStop has announced a stock replenishment.

'This just in, select GameStop stores across the country will be receiving additional Nintendo Switch consoles for purchase," said the retailer in a press release sent out on Tuesday. "The $299.99 console will be available at a first-come, first-served basis where available. GameStop is also offering various Nintendo Switch bundles available online at www.GameStop.com."

Unfortunately, GameStop didn't specify which stores would be receiving more consoles, nor did it so much as hint at when the consoles would start arriving in stores or online. At the time of writing, there is just one Nintendo Switch bundle in stock at GameStop.com -- the Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle. Presumably more bundles will be available soon.

If you plan on trying to pick one up at a brick-and-mortar store, you might want to call ahead and see if you can glean any information from the employees at your local GameStop. They should at least have a vague idea of when the new units will be arriving at their store. And if your nearest GameStop happens to not be one of the "select stores," you can always pay a premium on Amazon: