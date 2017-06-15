New renders suggest a Galaxy Note 8 design that's classic Samsung

Samsung may soon release a new Galaxy Note handset, a device that's supposed to make everyone forget about last year's Galaxy Note 7 debacle. Reports say the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched as soon as late August, and that it'll basically be a bigger Galaxy S8 version that'll offer a few extra tricks, including a stylus and a dual lens camera on the back.

The same reports say that Samsung's upcoming flagship won't have the one feature that'll probably turn out to be the iPhone 8's signature trick this year, a fingerprint sensor packed into the display.

Considering what Samsung did with the Galaxy S8 this year, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Galaxy Note 8. And thanks to the folks over at TechnoBuffalo, we now have renders of what that predictable Galaxy Note 8 may look like.

These renders are based on rumors, the site notes, and they're created by Benjamin Geskin.

We actually have two sets of images, one that shows a Galaxy Note 8 featuring a dual-lens camera and a fingerprint sensor on the back:

The more exciting version that has the fingerprint sensor built into the display, even if it the design seems unlikely right now:

The colors used in these images are the same colors Samsung employed in past devices, but that doesn't mean these will be the Galaxy Note 8 colors at launch.

The most recent rumors say Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 8 before the IFA show that takes place in early September in Germany. Samsung, meanwhile, has not announced any details about a future Unpacked event.