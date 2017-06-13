Nintendo just announced a real Pokemon game is coming to Nintendo Switch

At the E3 gaming convention on Tuesday, Nintendo announced several new games for its hit console, the Nintendo Switch, including a new Pokemon game.

During the presentation, Nintendo showed off trailers for the sequel to "Xenoblade Chronicles" and a new version of the popular handheld game, "Kirby," due out in 2018.

In addition, Nintendo showed off new games, such as a Yoshi-centric game for the Switch, a console which has been a hit with consumers, selling more than 2.7 million units in its first month.

Other games announced include "Metroid Prime 4," as well as "Fire Emblem Warriors," due out in the holiday season this year.

As Nintendo has started to open up its valuable intellectual property for other uses, including a theme park, the company showed off more of the same at E3.

It unveiled Zelda-themed weapons and outfits for Ubisoft's "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" for the Switch. The company also showed off the first downloadable expansion for the hit Zelda: Breadth of the Wild game, a game which has become the best reviewed game of all-time, selling more than 1 copy for every Switch unit sold.

It also showed off a new Mario game, known as "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle!," slated to be released on the Switch on August 29.

