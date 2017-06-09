Apple
Apple AirPods are in stock at Amazon with Prime shipping
Apple first released its awesome new truly wireless earbuds all the way back in December. And yet here we are in June and AirPods are still impossible to find in Apple stores anywhere in the country. Want to order them online from Apple? Sure, no problem just be aware that they're not going to ship for six weeks, crazy though it may seem. If you want AirPods right now and you don't want to deal with anything shady like Craigslist or eBay auctions, you'll find AirPods in stock at this very moment on Amazon if you're willing to pay a premium. What's more, they're eligible for Prime shipping so they'll be in your hands in just two days.
More From BGR
Here are some key details from the product page:
- Audio automatically plays as soon as you put them in your ears and pauses when you take them out.
- To adjust the volume, Change the song, make a call, or even get directions, just double-tap to activate Siri.
- Because the ultralow-power W1 chip manages battery life so well, airpods deliver an industry-leading 5 hours of listening time on One charge.
- They're made to keep up with you, thanks to a charging case that holds multiple additional charges for more than 24 hours of listening time.
- Need a quick charge? just 15 minutes in the case gives you 3 hours of listening time.