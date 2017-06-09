Apple AirPods are in stock at Amazon with Prime shipping

Apple first released its awesome new truly wireless earbuds all the way back in December. And yet here we are in June and AirPods are still impossible to find in Apple stores anywhere in the country. Want to order them online from Apple? Sure, no problem just be aware that they're not going to ship for six weeks, crazy though it may seem. If you want AirPods right now and you don't want to deal with anything shady like Craigslist or eBay auctions, you'll find AirPods in stock at this very moment on Amazon if you're willing to pay a premium. What's more, they're eligible for Prime shipping so they'll be in your hands in just two days.

Here are some key details from the product page: