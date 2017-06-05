How to Shoot Great Family Videos

Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.

Early June is the time when families nationwide are gathering for graduation ceremonies, backyard picnics, and various land-and-sea adventures. So why not make this the year you actually record those gatherings in a video worth handing down through the ages?

To help you shoot the best family videos, Consumer Reports asked a few pro shooters for pointers on how to get the best results, regardless of your device of choice (smartphone, action cam, or digital camera). Here’s what they had to say:

Stay at eye level with your subjects. When you’re capturing video of adults, that’s easy to do. But as any parent will tell you, it takes effort to remain eye to eye with your children when they’re playing. And yet squatting, sitting, or lying down with your subjects produces much richer footage, says Scott DeFillippo, a senior video producer at Consumer Reports. “Get down on the ground with them,” he advises. “Shoot those moments from the same perspective they are experiencing them. Who cares if you look goofy? Your home videos will look better!”

Avoid moving the camera. It’s natural to want to run around with the kids, capturing their play from every angle, but the resulting footage makes everyone seasick. You’re much better off recording one well-framed shot. “Pick a target subject and commit to it,” says New Jersey photographer David Patino. “Think ahead, be patient, and let the action unfold in front of you.” If you have to move your camera, DeFillippo adds, “do it slowly and try not to make a sudden move. It will be easier to follow along when you watch the video.”

Resist the digital zoom. At a school concert, soccer match, or dance recital—events where your child is not close at hand—it’s very tempting to use the zoom feature built into your smartphone or action cam. Don’t do it! “Sure, it brings your subject closer,” Patino says. “But it comes with a substantial loss in video quality.” If you’ve ever watched muted, grainy footage of a friend’s child playing the violin, you know what Patino is talking about. What do you do instead? Zoom with your feet. Get up from your seat and move closer to the stage. The footage you get will be much crisper.

