Garmin wants to help you up your golf game with this GPS golf watch

This could be the summer of your golf game if Garmin has anything to say about things. The wearable maker has just unveiled its newest GPS golf watch, the Approach S60. Boasting a sunlight-readable color touchscreen display and a sleek new design, Garmin believes that this is one timepiece that will look as good on the course as it will off it.

Speaking of courses, you'll certainly have plenty to choose from with this watch. Preloaded with more than 40,000 courses from around the world (and promising lifetime updates), wearers can access full-color course view mapping directly from their wrists. S60 features full-color course view mapping that golfers can view right from their wrist. Moreover, as you play, you'll be able to see important information like yardages to greens, hazards, and doglegs, all meant to help you improve your game.

The Approach S60 is as functional a golf watch as it is a stylish timepiece, said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. Its packed with industry-leading features golfers have come to appreciate and rely on with our Approach series -- like advanced AutoShot, SwingTempo, touch targeting and more -- yet its the most stylish golf watch weve offered so it can easily be worn 24/7.

AutoShot is a game tracking technology from Garmin that allows players toreview, map, and analyze all of their detected shots via the Approach S60. As for SwingTempo, your watch will measure the relationship between upswing and downswing, and the associated TempoTraining feature can help you fine-tune your movements.

Even outside of golf, the Approach S60 can help you get moving, as it doubles as an activity tracker that willmonitor and record daily steps, calories burned, distance, and sleep, with move alerts to keep you active throughout the day. This smart wearable comes with interchangeable watchbands that can be easilyswapped in seconds, and is available in a range of colors and produced in silicone, leather, and stainless steel styles.

The Approach S60 will go on sale for $400 sometime in July 2017.