Pokeland is the next Pokemon game for smartphones

When you're on to a good thing it's hard not to exploit it, which is why there is a growing list of spin-off video games carrying the Pokemon name. One of those spin-off series is Pokemon Rumble. There have been four Rumble games so far spread between the 3DS and Wii U, but the next one is heading to mobile platforms carrying the new name of Pokeland.

All previous Pokemon Rumble games have been created by the Tokyo-based developer Ambrella, published by The Pokemon Company, and distributed by Nintendo. It looks as though that's set to continue for Pokeland.

The game already has its own Japanese website, which confirms an alpha test of the game launches on Android today. The official launch will happen on Android and iOS after the alpha test ends on June 9.

According to Eurogamer, Nintendo is more heavily involved in this mobile Pokemon game because Pokeland uses Nintendo's account system. There is also a suggestion it could include some My Nintendo rewards because of that. If so, it will just add to the popularity of the game when it launches.

As for gameplay, you can expect a very similar experience to 3DS Pokemon Rumble games. Players control a Pokemon and battle other Pokemon while making their way through dungeons and enclosed arenas. So it's at least offering a different experience to Pokemon Go and the recently released Magikarp Jump mobile games.

As with the other Pokemon titles, Pokeland is only confirmed for release in Japan at the moment, but will surely make the jump to the US and Europe.

