Nike's new Apple Watch bands match your shoes

The Apple Watch Nike+ already comes with exclusive Nike watch faces to get you in the mood to workout, and now you can match the color of your watch's band with your Nike running shoes.

The four new Nike bands for the Apple Watch Nike+ correspond to colors in the Nike Air VaporMax running shoe line, including shades of black, pink, white, and blue. (The colors, according to Nike, are inspired by the different times of day at which people like to run). Each one costs $49, which is the same amount you can expect to spend on a regular sport band bought directly from Apple.

The main difference between those bands and Nike-specific ones is perforation: both are made out of strong elastomer silicone, but the small holes in the Nike bands offer more ventilation during sweaty workouts. Existing Nike band color choices for the Apple Watch Nike+ include Black/Cool Gray, Black/Volt (neon yellow), Flat Silver/Volt, Flat Silver/White, and Space Gray/Volt.

As for the watch itself, the differences between the regular one and the Nike edition are mostly limited to the Nike+ Run Club app, some custom virtual watch faces, and a small Nike+ symbol above the heart rate sensor on the back.

The new bands go on sale starting on June 1 at Nike.com and some Nike retail stores, and they'll be available from Apple shortly thereafter. They're firmly in the impulse buy category, especially since—if you're a regular runner and Nike's claims of strength and flexibility ring true—they'll last a lot longer than it takes for you to wear out your pair of matching running shoes.

