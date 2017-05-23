Forget the NES Classic Edition, this $40 console can play every NES game ever

As you've undoubtedly heard by now, Nintendo decided to pull the plug on its wildly popular NES Classic Edition console (though you can still buy it on Amazon if you want). People went crazy when they first found out that the cool little retro console was cancelled, but it turns out it was a good thing. Why? Because it paved the way for the Hyperkin RetroN 1 HD Gaming Console for NES. This cute little console packs plenty of punch -- while the NES Classic could only play a handful of games, the RetroN 1 can play literally every NES game that has ever existed. It's compatible with both NTSC and PAL cartridges, it costs just $39.99 on Amazon, and it's available for pre-order right now. Don't worry, the release is just two weeks away, so grab one while you can!

Here are some highlights from the product page: