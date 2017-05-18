Jeopardy! mobile game launches on iOS, Android

Do you enjoy decompressing after a long day with an episode of Jeopardy!? We have some good news.

Jeopardy! producer Sony Pictures just launched a free mobile version of the beloved trivia game.

Developed by social games maker Uken Games and Sony Pictures' gaming division, Jeopardy! World Tour lets players compete with opponents around the world or challenge friends in head-to-head matches. Demonstrate your Jeopardy! prowess to climb the global leaderboards and, if you're really good, you might even become the Jeopardy! World Tour champion.

The mobile game offers "hundreds of thousands" of clues covering a range of categories. Players can "level up and unlock themed content in cities such as Paris, Rome, Beijing, London, Los Angeles and more," according to a news release.

Importantly, the game has the blessing of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

"Jeopardy! fans are always looking for more ways to play our game," Trebek said in a statement. "I know they will be very happy with this new mobile game that connects them with other Jeopardy! fans everywhere."

"With essential elements like Double Jeopardy! and Final Jeopardy!, the mood and tone of the game will feel genuine, but completely reimagined for the mobile audience," Executive Producer Harry Friedman added.

Jeopardy! is now in its 33rd season, and still attracts some 23 million viewers each week. It's the top-rated quiz show on TV, and the recipient of 34 Emmys. Jeopardy! World Tour is available on iOS and Android; they're free to download but include in-app purchases.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.