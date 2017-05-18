GameStop has neon Switch bundles available on its website right now

On Wednesday we gave you the heads up that Amazon somehow managed to get the Nintendo Switch back in stock. Of course, that stock sold out in a matter of minutes, though some of you were able to snag a new console at retail. You can still order a new Switch online on Amazon right now, though you'll have to pay a premium on either the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con or the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con. If you hurry, however, there's actually another place you can order a Switch online right now.

While supplies last, GameStop has a brand new Nintendo Switch bundle in stock. The bundle costs $499.99, which is $200 more than you would pay for just a Switch console, but it includes three hot games you're going to want to buy anyway -- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Has Been Heroes. You'll also get both upcoming DLC packs for Breath of the Wild and a 64GB microSD card.

Here are GameStop's notes from the product page:

Release Date 5/26/2017

This item cannot ship to a PO Box or APO/FPO address.

Billing does not occur until shipment is processed.

Pre-order low price guarantee. More info.

Not applicable for return on any products that were sold as part of a bundle, unless the bundle is returned complete and in sealed new condition.

This Bundle Contains 4 Digital Download Codes.

This bundle will ship by 05/26/17.

To receive your digital content, please go to GameStop.com. Select Guest/In-Store Orders. Enter your email address and the order confirmation number.

