Video Games
GameStop has neon Switch bundles available on its website right now
On Wednesday we gave you the heads up that Amazon somehow managed to get the Nintendo Switch back in stock. Of course, that stock sold out in a matter of minutes, though some of you were able to snag a new console at retail. You can still order a new Switch online on Amazon right now, though you'll have to pay a premium on either the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con or the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con. If you hurry, however, there's actually another place you can order a Switch online right now.
While supplies last, GameStop has a brand new Nintendo Switch bundle in stock. The bundle costs $499.99, which is $200 more than you would pay for just a Switch console, but it includes three hot games you're going to want to buy anyway -- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Has Been Heroes. You'll also get both upcoming DLC packs for Breath of the Wild and a 64GB microSD card.
Here are GameStop's notes from the product page:
- Release Date 5/26/2017
You can order the Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Digital Bundle right here while supplies last.