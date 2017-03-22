Every new movie and TV show coming to Netflix in April

After a month highlighted by licensed content in March, the best Netflix additions in April are all original. From the return of Mystery Science Theater 3000 to the second part of The Get Down to a new stand-up special from Louis C.K., subscribers will have plenty to watch throughout the month of April.

While the original content is the most intriguing content, there are also a few interesting licensed additions, including Across the Universe, Schindler's List, Tropic Thunder and Kubo and the Two Strings.

Check out the full list of additions for March 2017 below:

Available April 1st

A Weekend with the Family (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Across the Universe (2007)

An American Tail (1986)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)

Boy Bye (2016)

Born To Be Free (2016)

Cool Runnings (1993)

Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)

Gremlins (1984)

Only for One Night (2016)

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin' (1971)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Schindler's List (1993)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Thunderstruck (2012)

Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)

Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

The Tenth Man (2016)

Available April 2nd

The D Train (2015)

Available April 4th

Chewing Gum: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Louis C.K. 2017 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 6th

Disney's The BFG (2016)

Available April 7th

El Faro De Las Orcas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Get Down: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Win It All -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available April 8th

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

Available April 10th

Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)

Available April 11th

Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)

Available April 12th

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)

Available April 14th

Chelsea: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Elegido (2017)

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sandy Wexler -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available April 15th

Disney's Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Slam -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available April 18th

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 19th

A Plastic Ocean

Available April 21st

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlboss: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sand Castle -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Tales by Light: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Prestige (2006)

Tramps -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available April 22nd

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

Available April 23rd

Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)

Phantom (2013)

Available April 24th

Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)

Available April 25th

Disney's Queen of Katwe (2016)

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 26th

Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)

Trust (2010)

Available April 27th

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 28th

A Murder in the Park (2014)

Casting JonBenet -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dear White People: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rodney King -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Small Crimes -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available April 30th

Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)

Check back soon for a full list of the movies and shows being removed from Netflix next month, and watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in April below: