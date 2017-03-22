Every new movie and TV show coming to Netflix in April

After a month highlighted by licensed content in March, the best Netflix additions in April are all original. From the return of Mystery Science Theater 3000 to the second part of The Get Down to a new stand-up special from Louis C.K., subscribers will have plenty to watch throughout the month of April.
While the original content is the most intriguing content, there are also a few interesting licensed additions, including Across the Universe, Schindler's List, Tropic Thunder and Kubo and the Two Strings.
Check out the full list of additions for March 2017 below:
Available April 1st
- A Weekend with the Family (2016)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- Across the Universe (2007)
- An American Tail (1986)
- An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)
- An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)
- Boy Bye (2016)
- Born To Be Free (2016)
- Cool Runnings (1993)
- Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)
- Gremlins (1984)
- Only for One Night (2016)
- Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin' (1971)
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Schindler's List (1993)
- Something's Gotta Give (2003)
- Thunderstruck (2012)
- Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)
- Trouble with the Curve (2012)
- Tropic Thunder (2008)
- The Tenth Man (2016)
Available April 2nd
- The D Train (2015)
Available April 4th
- Chewing Gum: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Louis C.K. 2017 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 6th
- Disney's The BFG (2016)
Available April 7th
- El Faro De Las Orcas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Get Down: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Win It All -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available April 8th
- Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)
Available April 10th
- Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)
Available April 11th
- Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)
Available April 12th
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)
Available April 14th
- Chelsea: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El Elegido (2017)
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sandy Wexler -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available April 15th
- Disney's Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
- Slam -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available April 18th
- Lucas Brothers: On Drugs -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 19th
- A Plastic Ocean
Available April 21st
- Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Girlboss: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sand Castle -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Tales by Light: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Prestige (2006)
- Tramps -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available April 22nd
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)
- The Secret Life of Pets (2016)
Available April 23rd
- Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)
- Phantom (2013)
Available April 24th
- Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)
Available April 25th
- Disney's Queen of Katwe (2016)
- The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Vir Das: Abroad Understanding -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 26th
- Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)
- Trust (2010)
Available April 27th
- Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 28th
- A Murder in the Park (2014)
- Casting JonBenet -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dear White People: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rodney King -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Small Crimes -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available April 30th
- Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)
Check back soon for a full list of the movies and shows being removed from Netflix next month