The NES Classic Edition is still in stock on Amazon if you hurry

Last week we gave you the heads up that the insanely popular NES Classic Edition was finally -- FIIIIIIINALLY -- back in stock on Amazon, and we're pretty sure the rush crashed Amazon's servers for a few moments there. Yes, you'll have to pay a bit of a premium, but the NES Classic Edition is absolutely impossible to find in stores right now, so Amazon is pretty much the only way to get your hands on it anytime soon. What's more, it's well worth paying a premium for if you've been waiting as long as we have to get your hands on it.

Well, gaming fans, guess what: a new wave of inventory just hit Amazon and there's plenty to go around. This is your chance to pick up an NES Classic Edition and have it shipped to your door in a matter of days, as long as you're willing to pay a bit extra. The alternative, of course, is continuing to wait indefinitely for retailers in your area to get ahold of more units. Good luck!

Here are some key takeaways from the product page: