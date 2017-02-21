Watch a Lego genius build a machine that makes paper airplanes

At some point between the age when you were accidentally sticking them up your nose and the first time you heard your hip crack, Legos went from being a kids toy to a real tool for creative expression. Today, Legos range from ultra basic to extremely high-tech, and if you're looking for an excellent example of the latter, look no further than a build commissioned by aerospace and defense contractor Arrow. Arrow's ad team hired Brazilian designer and Lego genius Arthur Sacek to construct a jaw-dropping Lego robot capable of turning a single sheet of paper into an airplane, and then launching it -- a metaphor for Arrow's own business -- and the result is just awesome.

As you can see in the video, the device grabs the paper, makes all the perfect folds, bends the wings effortlessly, and then prepares the newly built craft for takeover. Launch is handled by a pair of rapidly spinning rubber Lego tires. The entire machine works perfectly, and it's hard to believe you're actually watching a hand-built gadget. That is, until you check out the equally awesome behind-the-scenes construction of the entire contraption.

It's really interesting to see the build progress from a pile of plastic parts to an extremely precise assembly line for building a paper airplane, and the joy on everyone's faces when the plane finally takes to the air reminds you why Legos are so great to begin with. Do I have any better idea of what Arrow does or why I should care? Not really, but the videos were awesome.