Spectacles, hip sunglasses that record video, now for sale online

Have you been intrigued by the sunglasses made by Snap Inc that record video straight from your face?

If so, there’s now an easy way to buy them. The distinctive-looking glasses, called Spectacles, are finally going on sale through a website: spectacles.com. Besides a pop-up store in Manhattan, you could only buy them before now from a vending machine. (Those vending machines are called a snapbots, and TechCrunch reports that they are going to return following a hiatus.)

The glasses, with a push of a button, record circular video in 10-second increments that make their way to your phone. Since their release last November, the glasses have generated buzz and good reviews, have been used to broadcast a hernia surgery for medical students (and anyone else who wants to watch), and even earned a reputation for being a part of fun in the bedroom.

SURGERY LIVESTREAMED ON SNAPCHAT SPECTACLES

Curious to get your hands (or face) on a pair? They sell for $130, and are scheduled to ship in two to four weeks complete with a charging case and a cable. You get three color options, too: black, teal, or coral.

Happy movie making! 

