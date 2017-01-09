Martin Shkreli's latest exploits involve a bizarre photo collage that got him suspended on Sunday, at least temporarily, from Twitter. Shkreli had inserted himself into last month's drama between Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca, which ended with Carlson telling Duca to "stick to the thigh-high boots." Afterward, Shkreli tweeted to Duca that she was welcome to be his "plus one" to Donald Trump's inauguration if she wanted.

Her response: "I would rather eat my own organs." Shkreli responded to that by putting up the aforementioned photo collage, a series of photos of Duca overlaid with what appear to be marriage vows, as his Twitter cover photo.

He also changed his Twitter profile photo to what Mashable calls a "creepy" Photoshopped image appearing to show himself and Duca cuddling on a couch.

Duca called out the photos Sunday morning in a tweet to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. Shkreli's account was soon suspended, and Twitter confirmed the action was taken as a result of his alleged harassment of Duca.

Duca tells BuzzFeed the harassment has been going on for a while: "He’s been actively tweeting about dating me," though the two have never met, she says.

"I don’t know if he’s encouraging people to do this, but there’s been a small contingent of trolls telling me to sleep with him—but not that politely." Before his account was suspended, "pharma bro" Shkreli, who became a household name when his company raised the price of a drug 5,000%, was defending his actions: "dont [sic] disrespect the sovereignty of my love for you," he tweeted to Duca, per BuzzFeed.

This article originally appeared on Newser: 'Creepy' Photo Collage Gets Martin Shkreli Suspended From Twitter