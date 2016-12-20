"I'm coming for you, you son of a bitch." That was Monday's tweet from Newsweek senior writer and epilepsy sufferer Kurt Eichenwald, addressing the person who tweeted a flashing strobe GIF at him that caused him to have a seizure.

Per Courthouse News, Eichenwald—who appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show just hours before the incident Thursday night—is making good on his promise, filing a petition Monday in Texas' Dallas County District Court to depose Twitter to identify the person behind the now-suspended @jew_goldstein account, which Eichenwald says tweeted the image to him.

"[John] Doe succeeded in his efforts to use Twitter as a means of committing assault, causing petitioner to have a seizure which led to personal injury," the petition reads.

"Twitter agreed to an expedited order in our effort to locate the user who intentionally caused me to have a seizure," Eichenwald tweeted Tuesday morning.

Eichenwald first mentioned the attack on Twitter on Friday. "Last night, for the second time, a deplorable aware I have epilepsy tweeted a strobe at me with the message 'you deserve a seizure' on it," he tweeted.

He then announced he'd be taking a "short Twitter break" for "self-protection" and to consult with attorneys and law enforcement. The director of the University of Virginia's epilepsy program tells Mashable that stress and lack of sleep can cause seizures in people with epilepsy, but that some "have a predisposition to flashing lights." Mashable has screenshots of the cached @jew_goldstein account, which appears to acknowledge its role, retweeting a post that said: "Last night @jew_goldstein discovered the weapons grade gif. Dropping it on @kurteichenwald and forever changing how we troll the opposition." (Playing Sudoku triggered seizures for a German man.)

This article originally appeared on Newser: 'Newsweek' Reporter to Online Troll: 'I'm Coming for You'