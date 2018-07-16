LeSean 'Shady' McCoy's ex-girlfriend now uncertain about NFL star's alleged involvement in home invasion

A lawyer for the former girlfriend of Buffalo Bills star LeSean McCoy said Friday her client is now uncertain the running back was involved in the planning of a brutal home invasion.

Delicia Cordon was injured during the Tuesday morning burglary at a Georgia home, which is owned by McCoy. Cordon described being assaulted and robbed inside the home after she said at least two masked intruders broke in at about 3 a.m., a 911 recording played Friday revealed.

Cordon’s lawyer, Tanya Mitchell Graham, said in a statement that Cordon was struck in the face with a firearm multiple times by an intruder who “demanded specific items of jewelry” – items that McCoy allegedly wanted back from Cordon, USA Today reported. Cordon could be heard on the recording saying, “I think it has something to do with my ex-boyfriend.”

But it appears Cordon may now be backtracking on her previous assertions.

Cordon is no longer certain McCoy was involved in the attack and the jewelry items which were taken from the home included a birthday present from the athlete, Graham told CBS News.

Graphic photos of Cordon’s face were posted on Instagram last week. The post, written by a friend of Cordon's, insinuated McCoy was the one who beat Cordon and also claimed the 30-year-old running back beat his child, his dog and used illegal drugs.

McCoy has denied any involvement.

"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false," McCoy tweeted. "Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the home invasion.