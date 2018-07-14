Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS

Serena Williams loses in straight sets to Angelique Kerber in Wimbledon final, just 10 months after giving birth

Fox News
Angelique Kerber won her first Wimbledon championship by stopping Serena Williams' bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

Angelique Kerber won her first Wimbledon championship by stopping Serena Williams' bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.  (AP)

Serena Williams lost to Angelique Kerber in Saturday's Wimbledon final, just 10 months after giving birth.

Germany's Angelique Kerber lifts the trophy after winning the women's singles final match against Serena Williams of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Angelique Kerber won her first Wimbledon championship by stopping Serena Williams' bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.  (AP)

This is Kerber's first Wimbledon title following her 6-3, 6-3 victory over seven-time champion Williams. 

Kerber, 30, made just five unforced errors compared to Williams' 24 as the German native reversed the result of the 2016 final. 

Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Serena Williams gave birth 10 months ago before the Wimbledon final.  (AP)

It is the third Grand Slam title of Kerber's career, adding to her Australian and U.S. Open triumphs in 2016. Williams, 36, who was seeking a 24th Grand Slam title, 10 months after having her first child and dealing with a serious health scare. She was playing in the fourth tournament of her comeback. 

Serena Williams of the United States is dejected after losing a game during her women's singles final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Serena Williams reacts to losing against Angelique Kerber on Saturday, July 14, 2018.  (AP)

Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon champion and her 23 major trophies rank second all-time to Margaret Court. 

In attendance at the match was Williams' pal Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Other celebrities such as golfer Tiger Woods, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, and Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour were also in attendance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.