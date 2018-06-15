Trump gives his thanks after US-led bid wins right to host 2026 World Cup

President Trump on Friday sent his thanks to everyone who congratulated him on bringing the 2026 World Cup to the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In a tweet, Trump gave a “special thanks” to New England Patriots and New England Revolution owner Robert Kraft.

“Thank you for all of the compliments on getting the World Cup to come to the U.S.A., Mexico and Canada,” Trump wrote. “I worked hard on this, along with a Great Team of talented people. We never fail, and it will be a great World Cup! A special thanks to Bob Kraft for excellent advice.”

WATCH LIVE 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP MATCHES STREAMING ON FOX SPORTS JUNE 14 TO JULY 15

FIFA Congress on Wednesday gave the united bid the right to host the 2026 World Cup over Morocco. Officials voted 134 to 65 in favor of the North American countries.

Trump also sent his congratulations on Wednesday, hours after the decision was made.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto also congratulated the group on getting the World Cup bid.