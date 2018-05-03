Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes loses some diamonds in slide at second base

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Yoenis Cespedes recorded a costly double Wednesday night.

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes learned the hard way that diamonds aren’t forever.

Cespedes legged out a double in the first inning of Wednesday's loss to the Atlanta Braves, and as he was sliding into second base his expensive chain came undone and some of the diamonds scattered across the infield.

Cespedes was visibly upset at himself as he threw a part of the chain on the ground. The Mets telecast showed the diamonds glistening in the dirt.

Mets infielder Asdrual Cabrera came out the next inning and tried to salvage some of the diamonds.

Cespedes isn’t the only player to have necklace trouble in recent years.

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. broke his necklace, which was made of black diamonds, during the 2017 American League Championship Game against the New York Yankees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

