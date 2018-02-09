2018 Winter Olympic guests include Ivanka Trump, Pence, others

From Vice President Mike Pence to Kim Jong Un's sister, several world leaders and guests are attending the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

The games kicked off on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Aside from cheering on the athletes, some Olympic guests will engage in diplomacy efforts. Here’s a look at who traveled to South Korea.

Mike and Karen Pence

Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence led the U.S. delegation to the Winter Olympics.

Pence’s presence at the games is meant to reinforce strong U.S. presence on the Korean Peninsula and send a clear message of “American resolve” to the North Korean regime, a White House official told Fox News ahead of the trip.

The vice president told reporters he has not specifically requested a meeting with North Korean leaders while in South Korea but wasn’t opposed to the idea. During the opening ceremony, he sat in front of members of the North Korean delegation, including Kim Jong Un's sister.

Kim Yo Jong shook hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in a historic moment for the two countries during the opening ceremony. She did not, however, interact with Pence, despite sitting just a few seats away from the vice president.

Ivanka Trump

President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, who serves as an unpaid White House adviser, will lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremony at the Olympics, according to the White House.

She is also expected to attend some sporting events while in Pyeongchang, The Hill reported.

Fred Warmbier

Fred Warmbier is attending the Olympic Games as a guest of Vice President Pence. Warmbier is the father of Otto Warmbier, the American college student who died last year after 15 months of imprisonment in North Korea.

Warmbier and his wife attended President Trump’s State of the Union address as a guest of the White House earlier this year.

Kim Yo Jong

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is representing her country at the Olympics. Kim Yo Jong shook hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in during the opening ceremony.

As they shook hands, the North and South Koreans spoke briefly. It was not immediately known what they said, but all of them appeared to be smiling.

Believed to be around 30 years old, Kim Yo Jong is the first member of North Korea’s ruling family to visit the South since the end of the Korean War in the 1953. Kim Yong Nam, the ceremonial head of state, is also part of the delegation.

Analysts speculated that the inclusion of Kim Yo Jong shows her country’s ambition to use the Olympic Games to improve relations with the South.

Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended the Olympic opening ceremony – and soon it will be his country’s turn.

In addition to cheering on its athletes, the Japanese delegation is also promoting its country ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Olympic-goers can visit the Tokyo 2020 Japan House, which showcases the latest technology, according to Reuters.

While in South Korea, Abe hoped to meet with President Moon Jae-in amid tensions between the two nations, the Japan Times reported.

He’s also urged countries “not to be lured by the charm offensive of North Korea” at the games.

Monsignor Melchor Sanchez de Toca and the Vatican

The Vatican, led by Monsignor Melchor Sanchez de Toca of the Pontifical Council for Culture, are attending the Winter Olympics. And for the first time, the delegation has been invited to attend and observe a session of IOC members.

“I was invited as a distinguished guest to the opening of the Rio Olympic Games, but now this relationship has been brought to a higher level. The International Olympic Committee has addressed a formal invitation to the Holy See to be present at the opening of the Olympic Games as an official delegation, so to speak”, Sanchez said in a statement.

He also applauded the athletes from North and South Korea who marched together in the opening ceremony, saying it’s an example of “the hope of a better world.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.