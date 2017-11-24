Minnesota routs Massachusetts 69-51 in Barclays Classic opener

NEW YORK -- Jordan Murphy scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to spark Minnesota to a 69-51 rout of Massachusetts on Friday in the first game of the Barclays Center Classic.

Amir Coffey added nine for the Golden Gophers (6-0). Luwane Pipkins led the Minutemen (3-2) with 18.

The Golden Gophers never trailed in winning their sixth straight game. Following Pipkins' layup and free throw which cut Minnesota's lead to 18-14 with 8:04 left in the half, the Golden Gophers ended the opening 20 minutes with a 22-7 run.

Minnesota forced UMass to miss seven shots during the stretch and created three turnovers. Over the course of the half, the Golden Gophers held Massachusetts to 29 percent shooting. For the game, UMass shot 32 percent and committed 15 turnovers. Off of those 15 turnovers, Minnesota scored 24 points.

Massachusetts' turnovers and missed shots allowed Minnesota to get into its transition game. When the Minutemen did manage to get back defensively, the Golden Gophers found Murphy in the low post for quick scores.

In the second half, the Golden Gophers' lead grew to 26 after Coffey's layup 2:54 after the break.

BIG PICTURE:

MINNESOTA: There is a reason Reggie Lynch is among the nation's premier defensive players. Late in the first half, UMass guard Unique McLean had what should have been a breakaway layup, but Lynch chased down McLean and blocked the attempt.

MASSACHUSETTS:So just who are the Minutemen? Are they the team that opened the season with a 3-1 record and had outscored opponents by an average of nine points. Or are they the squad that looked thoroughly overmatched by Minnesota?

NOTABLE:

MINNESOTA: The early Friday afternoon game was the first matchup between these schools.

MASSACHUSETTS:Because the Barclays Center had prior events -- first the Portland Trail Blazers-Brooklyn Nets NBA game followed by two college games (Vanderbilt-Seton Hall and Virginia-Rhode Island) -- the first round of this tournament was held at Steinberg Wellness Center on the campus of Long Island University Brooklyn.

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA: Plays BYU in the first game of the Barclays Center Classic on Saturday

MASSACHUSETTS:Plays No. 25 Alabama in the second game of the Barclays Center Classic on Saturday