Wildcats lose to Arizona State 92-90 in Las Vegas Invitational

LAS VEGAS -- Kodi Justice scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half to lead Arizona State to a 92-90 victory over Kansas State on Thursday in the Las Vegas Invitational.

Clinging to a two-point lead, the Wildcats opened the second half on a 7-0 run to extend their lead to nine, 51-42. But Arizona State quickly clawed its way back into the game, using a 12-2 run to take a 54-53 lead with 13:51 left.

From that point there were six lead changes and five ties before Arizona State went on a 13-5 run to distance itself.

For a while.

Trailing 77-69, Kansas State used a barrage of 3-pointers to get within one, 83-82, with less than four minutes to play. Justice hit a 3-pointer and 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to extendArizona States' lead back to five.

The Wildcats wouldn't go away, again getting within one after Barry Brown converted a 3-point play. After Arizona State's Remy Martin sank 1 of 2 free throws with 4.1 seconds left, Kansas State had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but Brown's layup clanged off the rim.

Romello White had 19 points and six rebounds for the Sun Devils, while Shannon Evans added 14.

The Wildcats were led by Brown, who had 27 points, while Kamau Stokes scored 23.

Kansas State hit 17 of 27 (63 percent) from the field in the first half, including 50 percent (8 of 16) from 3-point range, but led just 44-42 at halftime as the Sun Devils kept things close with their hot shooting.

Arizona State hit 13 of 25 (52 percent) from the floor, including 5 of 10 (50 percent) from long range in the first half. They also drained 11 of 13 from the free-throw line in the first 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: Holder was looking to bring his hot hand to Las Vegas,entering the game after earning Pac 12 Player of the Week honors after averaging 35.7 minutes, 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. On Nov. 19, against UC Irvine, the 6-foot-1 senior guardscored a career-high 35 points on 13-of-15 shooting from the floor.

Kansas State: The Wildcats opened the season with seven consecutive home games (three exhibition and four regular season), and are using their trip to Las Vegas as a litmus test against quality opponents. They're also in the midst of playing six games in a 15-day span.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Will play Xavier on Friday.

Kansas State: Faces George Washington on Friday.