World Series ticket prices surge ahead of Game 1 between Dodgers, Astros

The average ticket price for the World Series matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros is set to be among the highest ever, according to data from a leading ticket search engine.

The Dodgers have one of the largest markets in baseball and, as of Sunday, the average ticket price to see the Dodgers play in the World Series goes for $3,332.

That price ranks second behind the average ticket price to see the Chicago Cubs play in the series last year, according to data compiled by TicketIQ.

The average ticket price for the Astros during the series is around $2,144, according to the website.

"While both teams have average prices that are historically high, the Dodgers market is almost 10 times as big as the Astros and over three times as the Cubs last year,” Jesse Lawrence, the founder of TicketIQ, told Fox News.

The Dodgers and Astros are set to get underway Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Real-time data show that ticket prices for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium starts at nearly $1,000. There are more than 4,000 tickets left. A cheap ticket for Game 2 could cost about $850. Games 3 and 4 in Houston are projected to be about $850 for both games.

For those planning for a Game 7, now might be a smart time to consider purchasing tickets. The pre-series average for a final game is set at $5,524 and the pre-game low is nearly at $1,200, according to TicketIQ. Those prices would only soar should the series last that long.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.