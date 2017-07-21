Smashfest VI: Ducks' Patrick Eaves reigns over charity ping-pong event for the third year in a row

Walk into almost any professional clubhouse, players' lounge or locker room across North America and you're bound to find a ping-pong table. Atsaid ping-pong table, you're also just as likely to find a pair of professional athletes locked in a heated battle for table tennis supremacy and team bragging rights. And let's just saw said ping-pong table happens to be located in Honda Center and Anaheim Ducks winger Patrick Eaves is at the table. Well in that case, if they are taking bets… bet the farm!

That's right, the Beard isn't just a sniper around the crease, he also happens to be quite the ringer when it comes to ping pong.

On Thursday, Eaves along with an illustrious list of NHL talent took part in Smashfest VI, a charity ping-pong tournament hosted by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Dominic Moore.

Coming into the tournament as a two-time defending champion, Eaves successfully defended his crown once again having defeated Moore in the semifinals before defeating Ottawa Senators winger Alex Burrows in a rematch of last year's final.

What a great crew for #SmashfestVI! Thanks to all the players who turned out to help support @mooredom and the @broadinstitute. pic.twitter.com/th1KTUyr6e — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 21, 2017

Eaves now has a hattrick of Smashfest victories dating back to before he had his impressive beard. Wonder if any Ducks players will dare to challenge him when the team reconvenes in September for training camp.