Giancarlo Stanton homers twice, Marlins beat Phillies in a walk-off

MIAMI (AP) -- Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and Dee Gordon hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning that sent the Miami Marlins over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Monday night.

Justin Bour also homered for the Marlins, who ended a three-game losing streak. Philadelphia has dropped eight of 10.

Derek Dietrich got it started in the 10th with a one-out triple off the glove of right fielder Ty Kelly. The next two batters were intentionally walked by Mark Leiter Jr. (1-2) to load the bases.

After pinch-hitter A.J. Ellis grounded into a forceout at the plate, Gordon lined a single to right-center for the Marlins' fourth walk-off win of the season.

Drew Steckenrider (1-1) pitched a scoreless 10th.