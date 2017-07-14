Suns fall to Grizzlies in Summer League despite 32 points from Mike James

Point guard Mike James' strong overall effort was not enough to keep the Phoenix Suns from suffering a 102-98 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in second-round playoff action of the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Grizzlies (4-0) got 33 points from Wayne Selden to move into the quarterfinals, while the Suns (2-3) will play the Sacramento Kings on Friday night in the consolation round.

James made 11 of 16 shots from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 32 points. He also had five assists, five rebounds and three steals. Second-year pro Dragan Bender had his best game of the summer with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but he shot just 1 of 7 from the field. First-round draft pick Josh Jackson hasd 13 points and eight assists.

The Suns shot 53.5 percent but were outrebounded 39-29.