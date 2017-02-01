MLB stars memorialize fallen Navy SEAL, one of their biggest fans

No matter how many times the San Francisco Giants are defeated this season, Sunday’s loss off the field may hit the hardest.

A trio of current and former Giants players posted Instagram remembrances on Tuesday of a Navy SEAL killed during a mission in Yemen targeting high-value terrorists.

Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens was memorialized by star catcher Buster Posey, reliever Hunter Strickland and free agent closer Sergio Romo.

“He would come to spring training frequently and I had the honor of meeting him and his son in 2012,” Posey wrote. “For me, it is easy to take for granted the life that my family and I get to live every day. Words don’t do justice for the gratitude that I have for people like Ryan that sacrifice their lives fighting against evil, so that we may live with freedom.”

Posey said he was told of Owens’ death by free agent and former teammate Javier Lopez. The players each posted a picture along with their posts showing Owens in Giants garb speaking to members of the team in their clubhouse.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of one of America’s True Heroes,” Strickland wrote. “…God Bless your family and friends and Thank you for your sacrifices and services Ryan! #neverforgotten.”

Added Romo: “Truly an example of what a real #americanhero is! U will be missed yet #neverforgotten.”