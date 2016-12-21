The Green Bay Packers were fortunate to escape Chicago with a win on Sunday, doing so thanks to Aaron Rodgers' 60-yard bomb to Jordy Nelson in the final minute. The game could have been a bit different, however, if Davante Adams didn't drop two sure touchdowns earlier in the game.

He was understandably and visibly frustrated with himself immediately after one of the second drop, kicking the pylon and slamming his helmet to the ground. He even took out his anger on a pair of gloves.

"I shredded those things since they didn't do their job," Adams said, via ESPN. "That's what it was. It wasn't me; it was the gloves."

Adams was obviously joking in saying the drops were on his gloves, not his hands. He took full responsibility for not making those plays, letting his gloves off the hook.

The sun, however, was somewhat to blame for his first drop. He says it played a role in tracking the ball and forced him to "kind of put my hands out there" and hope it would work out. Still, he realizes it was solely on him and nothing else.

The second play was a lack of focus, as he admits.

"[It was] the focus on the second one, I believe really," Adams said. "I felt like the ball was in the air for 10 years and then it kind of snuck up on me and I tried to use the body, in between body and into the hands on the catch. I just have to make that. I've made it a million times."

Adams has been a much better receiver this season than he was a year ago when his role was increased with Nelson out. He's made big plays, been a reliable receiver and provided a spark for the offense at key moments. These drops are slightly concerning, but Rodgers hasn't lost confidence in his No. 3 receiver.

Rodgers believes Adams has "earned targets" and credits him for being "open consistently this year." This is important for Adams going forward with Rodgers essentially ensuring him that he won't be ignored due to a lack of confidence. So far, that certainly hasn't been the case: Adams has a career-high 65 catches for 922 yards and nine touchdowns and is closing in on his first 1,000-yard season in his third year as a pro.