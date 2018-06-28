Alabama girl, 9, bitten by copperhead snake hiding behind pool ladder

A 9-year-old girl swimming in a pool in Mountain Brook, Alabama was taken to a hospital after she was bitten by a copperhead snake that was hiding behind a pool ladder.

Chappell Williams was climbing out of the pool when she felt a sharp pain. She told WBRC it “felt like a pinecone I just smashed my hand on.”

It was at that moment she spotted the snake.

“I was really scared,” she recalled.

VENOMOUS COPPERHEAD SNAKE SPOTTED NEAR WASHINGTON'S NATIONAL MALL

“She thought she had a scratch, but I saw the 2 fang marks and I knew she'd been bitten,” her father, Reed, told the news station, adding that he confirmed the snake was a copperhead when he pulled it out of the water to kill it.

The young girl was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for the bite. While copperheads are venomous, its venom is not particularly potent, Live Science reported.

Luckily, none of Chappell’s siblings who were also swimming that day were bitten by the copperhead.

Chappell is “feeling great” now, she told WBRC, though her mother, Holland, noted that the situation was “petrifying.”

MOM WARNS OF COPPERHEAD SNAKES AFTER TODDLER IS SERIOUSLY INJURED BY VENOMOUS SERPENT

In light of the incident, Reed said he plans to be “very cognizant, very vigilant about the pool” to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

The news comes after a 1-year-old boy in Texas was rushed to the hospital after he was bitten by a baby rattlesnake that was hiding in toys outside his home.