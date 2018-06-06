Canadian police catch 'hissing' opossum in shower: 'No call too small'

Canadian police say an officer found himself in a hairy situation last week when he responded to a call from a British Columbia home: an opossum was trapped in the shower.

A snap of the marsupial was posted on the Delta Police Department Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Sometimes when it’s nearly midnight and there’s a hissing possum in your shower, the only ones to contact for help are the police,” the department wrote of the May 30 incident in Ladner.

An officer took an animal control pole along to catch the critter.

“The possum had its lips drawn back, was foaming, and releasing a foul smell,” authorities said.

The animal was apprehended and released back into the wild, according to Delta police, who said they were “cautiously optimistic we won’t be getting a similar call #NoCallTooSmall.”

In the comments section, police addressed a user who questioned whether the animal had rabies.

The person wrote, “Foaming? And you released it? Hello rabies…”

“Apparently it's very rare for possums to have rabies, possibly because they have a lower body temperature,” police replied.