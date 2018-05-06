Hawaii's volcanic eruption has destroyed at least 9 homes, officials say

Hawaii officials on Sunday upped the number of destroyed homes to "at least 9" in the wake of last week's eruption of the Kilauea volcano.

The news was revealed in a 8:15 a.m. update from Hawaii County.

"Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirms 2 more fissures emerged between Leilani and Malama Street near Luana and Kupono Street last night, bringing the total number of fissures to 9 at this time," it also said.

Fissures are vents through which lava is emitted from the volcano.

The Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday. The area also has been affected by extremely high levels of sulfur gas, and by several earthquakes, including one that hit on Friday at a magnitude of 6.9.

HAWAII VOLCANO, QUAKE EVACUEES SHARE STORIES OF SHOCK, FEAR, FRUSTRATION

The Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaii's Big Island has been affected by the eruption and subsequent earthquakes.

"Conditions permitting, Leilani Estates residents with property between Highway 130 and Maile Street will be allowed to enter the subdivision to complete evacuation of pets, medicine and vital documents left behind between the hours of 8 AM to 6 PM," Hawaii County officials said Sunday morning.

"I have no idea how soon we can get back," Todd Corrigan, a resident of the Leilani Estates subdivision, said.

He said he and his wife left Friday as lava burst through the ground three or four blocks from their home. They spent the night on the beach in their car and began looking for a vacation rental.

HAWAII’S KILAUEA VOLCANO ERUPTS, MANDATORY EVACUATIONS ORDERED FOR MORE THAN 1,000 PEOPLE

Fox News' Zoe Szathmary and The Associated Press contributed to this report.