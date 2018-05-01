Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

WILD NATURE

Man mauled by South African lion, graphic video shows

By Greg Norman | Fox News
File photo - May 1, 2016: One of 33 lions rescued from circuses in Peru and Columbia is released at its final destination: an animal sanctuary in South Africa's Limpopo province. A man was attacked by a lion at another game reserve in the region on Monday, police said.

File photo - May 1, 2016: One of 33 lions rescued from circuses in Peru and Columbia is released at its final destination: an animal sanctuary in South Africa's Limpopo province. A man was attacked by a lion at another game reserve in the region on Monday, police said.  (Reuters)

The owner of a private South African game reserve is intensive care Tuesday after being mauled by one of his own lions in a shocking incident captured on video.

Footage posted on News24’s website shows a man, identified as the owner of a reserve in Limpopo, being chased by the lion Monday before getting dragged by his neck.

“Help! Help! Help!” a bystander is heard screaming in the video as the man’s body is pulled through the grass. “Get a rifle, somebody get a rifle just in case.”

GIANT ALLIGATOR NEARLY THE SIZE OF A CAR STOPS TRAFFIC ON TEXAS HIGHWAY

The man appeared to make it to the gate of the lion's enclosure when the animal pounced. Intermittent gunshots are also heard throughout the footage, although it does not appear that the lion was struck.

“Somebody help, please,” a sobbing woman is heard saying.

A police spokesperson told the Associated Press that the man suffered jaw and neck injuries and is intensive care. The attack is currently being investigated and it is not immediately clear what caused the animal to snap.