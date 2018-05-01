Man mauled by South African lion, graphic video shows

The owner of a private South African game reserve is intensive care Tuesday after being mauled by one of his own lions in a shocking incident captured on video.

Footage posted on News24’s website shows a man, identified as the owner of a reserve in Limpopo, being chased by the lion Monday before getting dragged by his neck.

“Help! Help! Help!” a bystander is heard screaming in the video as the man’s body is pulled through the grass. “Get a rifle, somebody get a rifle just in case.”

The man appeared to make it to the gate of the lion's enclosure when the animal pounced. Intermittent gunshots are also heard throughout the footage, although it does not appear that the lion was struck.

“Somebody help, please,” a sobbing woman is heard saying.

A police spokesperson told the Associated Press that the man suffered jaw and neck injuries and is intensive care. The attack is currently being investigated and it is not immediately clear what caused the animal to snap.