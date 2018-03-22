What is an atmospheric river? Powerful storm to drench California

California residents, brace yourselves: an atmospheric river could bring multiple inches of rain to central and southern parts of the state over the next few days.

Read on for a look at the meteorological phenomeonon -- and what to expect from the storm.

"Rivers in the sky"

An atmospheric river is a huge plume of subtropical moisture.

“Atmospheric rivers are relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere – like rivers in the sky – that transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says.

“When the atmospheric rivers make landfall, they often release this water vapor in the form of rain or snow,” according to the agency.

They may also bring severe precipitation and destruction, though “most are weak systems that often provide beneficial rain or snow that is crucial to the water supply.”

The NOAA says atmospheric rivers are typically 250 to 375 miles in width.

What’s going on with California?

The storm spread more rain across the state March 22, flooding streets and threatening to unleash mud and debris flows into communities near areas burned bare by wildfires.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said there were numerous reports of street flooding in Fresno and Clovis.

A flood warning was issued for areas east and south of Sacramento as rain caused the lower San Joaquin River system to rise along the western flank of the Sierra Nevada.

In the south, the weather agency warned of potential flash floods as radar showed heavy rain falling near recent burn areas in coastal Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The storm came ashore earlier this week on the central coast and spread south into the Los Angeles region and north through San Francisco Bay. It also moved east into the central California interior and Sierra Nevada, where winter storm warnings for heavy snow were in effect.

"Sierra foothill burn scars could be at risk for debris flow under heavier rain this afternoon," the agency tweeted Thursday afternoon. "Stay tuned and be prepared to leave the area if needed."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.