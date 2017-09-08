Hurricane Irma: Stunning video shows International Space Station pass over the storm

External cameras on the International Space Station have captured incredible views of Hurricane Irma during an overhead pass of the historic storm.

The footage was taken on Thursday during the Space Station’s third pass of the deadly hurricane this week.

HURRICANE IRMA: HOW NASA IS CAPTURING STUNNING IMAGES OF THE MONSTER STORM

On Thursday, NASA astronaut Randy Bresknik also tweeted an image of the hurricane taken from the International Space Station. “Tonight, far too many people in #Irma’s path and in its wake,” he wrote.

Earlier this week, NASA released incredible images and video of the hurricane as it strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane, wreaking havoc across the Caribbean.

HURRICANE IRMA: AIRCRAFT CAPTURE STUNNING SHOTS OF MOON SHINING IN THE EYE OF THE STORM

On Friday, the space agency released a satellite animation of Hurricanes Irma, Katia and Jose. The animation uses imagery from NOAA's GOES East satellite from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8 and shows Hurricane Irma’s approach to the Bahamas, followed by Hurricane Jose approaching the Leeward Islands. Hurricane Katia can be seen spinning in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Irma, which is spinning toward Florida, has left at least 20 people dead and thousands homeless on a devastated string of Caribbean islands.

Irma weakened slightly Friday, but remains a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. The hurricane is forecast to remain at that strength when it comes ashore someplace south of Miami on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.