Best ways to safely view the solar eclipse

Getting a photo of the solar eclipse on August 21 won’t be as easy as taking any other picture, experts say.

“[Taking a photo] can ruin your phone or your camera,” Carnegie Science Center Planetarium Manager Mike Hennessy told Fox News.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind when trying to capture the moment:

Use NASA-approved eclipse viewing glasses:

"It’s never okay to look at the sun’s rays even if the moon is blocking part of the sun,” Hennessy said.

Using the glasses will protect onlookers’ eyes from the damaging rays, he added.

Use a cereal box to take a photo of a projection of the eclipse:

Hennessy recommends making a pinhole and viewing hole on one end of the cereal box to see the crescent shape that forms during a partial eclipse.

"You can take your phone and point it into your pinhole projector and take an image of that projection you made of the partial solar eclipse,” he told Fox News.

Try a post card:

Just like the cereal box, Hennessy recommends creating a pinhole where the light can go through. The crescent shape can then be seen on a blank sheet of paper.

Use a colander:

The light will enter the circles of the colander and can be projected onto a piece of paper.

“During a partial solar eclipse, you won’t actually see those circles. What you’ll see are crescent shapes on the piece of paper because the moon will be covering most of the sun,” Hennessy said.

If it’s cloudy during the solar eclipse, it won’t be possible to see the moon covering the sun, but NASA will be streaming the entire path of the eclipse on its website.

Michelle Chavez is a Fox News multimedia reporter based in Pittsburgh.