Trump told Jordanian king that one-state solution could lead to Israeli PM named 'Mohammed': report

President Donald Trump told Jordan's King Abdullah II in June that the one-state solution between Israel and Palestinian territories could lead to an Israeli prime minister with the name “Mohammed,” a report says.

According to an Axios report on Sunday, King Abdullah spoke on the topic of Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Trump during his June 25 White House visit, saying Israel would lose “its Jewish character” if there’s a one-state solution to the conflict.

“Many young Palestinians don’t want the two-state solution anymore, but would rather live together with the Israelis in one state with equal rights for all,” King Abdullah said. “The result will be that Israel will lose its Jewish character.”

Trump agreed with the suggestion, noting that it “makes sense” and added somewhat jokingly that “[in a one-state scenario,] the prime minister of Israel in a few years will be called Mohammed.”

The remarks were revealed by French diplomats after a briefing the king gave French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian Drian during the diplomat's trip to Jordan capital's Amman earlier this month.

The king reportedly told Trump that any upcoming peace plan must first be presented to certain European and Arab countries and get their input to ensure the deal is acceptable to all parties.

He also complained that this hasn’t been done yet, though cautioned against rushing to present the plan “because there are too many difficulties at the moment.” The king said that if the Trump administration cannot make all parties agree to a peace deal, then no U.S. administration ever will.

The White House is reportedly working on a peace plan between Israelis and Palestinian, but the exact details of the plan remain secret. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is leading the effort and the deal is expected to be revealed next year during summer.

The Trump administration angered the Palestinian leadership in May after the historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the embassy to the city. Palestinians recognize Jerusalem as their capital as well.