Kobach's lead over Colyer in Kansas Republican gubernatorial primary falls to 91 votes

The Kansas Republican gubernatorial primary is still too close to call, as Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer diminishing to just 91 votes, officials reported Thursday.

The lead is minuscule when compared with the 311,000 votes cast; election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county’s results in the state’s tally of votes.

The final, unofficial results posted on the secretary of state’s website show Kobach — perhaps President Trump’s closest political ally in the state — winning Thomas County in northwest Kansas, with 466 votes to Colyer’s 422. But the tally posted by the Thomas County clerk’s office shows Colyer with 522 votes, or 100 votes more for him, a number the clerk confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday.

Bryan Caskey, state elections director, said county officials pointed out the discrepancy Thursday following a routine request to counties for a post-election check of the numbers.

County election officials yet have to finish counting late-arriving mail-in or provisional ballots provided to voters at the polls when their eligibility wasn’t clear.

“This is a routine part of the process,” Caskey said. “This is why we emphasize that election-night results are unofficial.”

Thomas County Clerk Shelly Harms said it’s possible that her handwriting on the tally sheet faxed to the secretary of state’s office was bad enough in the rush of primary-night business that the number for Colyer wasn’t clear.

“They just misread it,” she told AP.

As Fox News previously reported, Kobach, an immigration hard-liner and a controversial figure nationally, climbed to the top of the field after receiving — less than 24 hours before the polls opened — a glowing endorsement on Twitter from Trump. The president referred to Kobach as a “fantastic guy” who would “be a GREAT Governor.”

Colyer raised more campaign contributions, was endorsed by the National Rifle Association, and had the backing of a Kansas political legend, former Sen. Bob Dole. Colyer became governor in January, succeeding Sam Brownback.

But Kobach was an early supporter of Trump’s candidacy and the former chairman of his now-shuttered federal commission on voter fraud. He is best known nationally for his tough stance on illegal immigration, and for advising the Trump administration on immigrant policy, noncitizen voter registration and the 2020 census.

The left has criticized Kobach over policies it claims have the effect of suppressing voter turnout.

No state had gone further than Kansas in requiring prospective voters to provide papers documenting their U.S. citizenship when registering, until a federal judge struck down the law in June as a violation of voting rights.

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah and The Associated Press contributed to this report.