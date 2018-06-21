Charles Krauthammer's death sparks wide reactions: 'A huge loss'

Charles Krauthammer, a longtime Fox News contributor and Pulitzer Prize winner, died Thursday at the age of 68. The Harvard-trained psychiatrist's death was expected, as he released a letter earlier this month detailing his cancer diagnosis.

Krauthammer said on June 8 that his cancer had returned and was "aggressive and spreading rapidly." His doctors estimated he only had weeks to live.

In recent years, Krauthammer was best known for his nightly appearance as a panelist on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" and as a commentator on various Fox News shows.

Friends, fans, journalists and politicians took to Twitter Thursday to mourn Krauthammer.

British journalist Piers Morgan described Krauthammer as a "brilliant political analyst,." Morgan said he "Loved his commentaries, which were always fair, balanced, intelligent & insightful. A great loss in these echo chamber times."

"A huge loss to vigorous and civil debate on public policy," Marty Baron, executive editor of The Washington Post, where Krauthammer's work as a columnist earned him a Pulitzer, tweeted.

Conservative New York Times columnist Ross Douthat said there was "No greater master of the form" than Krauthammer.

Bret Stephens, also of The Times, described the loss of Krauthammer as "irreplacable."

The Daily Beast's Lachlan Markay shared a short anecdote on Twitter about the only time he met Krauthammer in a Fox News greenroom in Washington, D.C.

"I walked in to find him and [Jonah Goldberg] in deep conversation about Italian fascism. As a young conservative, it was basically like getting free tickets to see my favorite band," Markay said.

"God rest the soul of the great Charles Krauthammer the guru of intellect honesty truth logic & commonsense," wrote Ted Nugent.